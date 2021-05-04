Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 3,208 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HNI were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HNI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

HNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,974 shares of company stock worth $287,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

