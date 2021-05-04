O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $27.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $529.70.

ORLY opened at $554.96 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $561.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,203 shares of company stock worth $31,246,099. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

