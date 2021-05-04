Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,917. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $263.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

