Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Bought by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up about 4.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $35,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.42 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

