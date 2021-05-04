Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.49

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.