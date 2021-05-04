Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 189,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

