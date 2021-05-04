Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.