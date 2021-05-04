Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

