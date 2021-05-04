Pantos Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Pantos has a market cap of $8.39 million and $311,000.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00269248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $631.15 or 0.01158330 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.97 or 0.00739562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,554.96 or 1.00123058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

