Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $304.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

