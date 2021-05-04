Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $509,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,637 shares of company stock worth $4,460,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.