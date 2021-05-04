Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Comments


