ParallelCoin Price Up 391.1% This Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $653,142.90 and $22.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 391.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.53 or 0.00555689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002468 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

