Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,546 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

