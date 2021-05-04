Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,958 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $15,549,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.74. 85,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,771,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $595.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

