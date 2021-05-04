Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $59.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $59,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $157.41. The company had a trading volume of 66,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

