Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 944,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $47,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 88,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 467,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,212,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

