Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,815 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $95.80. 39,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,417. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

