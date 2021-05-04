Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 50 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 78,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DOCU stock opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.16 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

