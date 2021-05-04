Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,405 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

