Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

