Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 target price (up from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$9.40 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.16. The company has a market cap of C$781.04 million and a P/E ratio of -130.56.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

