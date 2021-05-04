Payfair Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 80.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. Payfair has a market capitalization of $23,293.26 and approximately $33.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 77.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00080101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.01 or 0.00863126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,299.40 or 0.09836539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00100247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Payfair is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

