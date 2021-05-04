Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 658.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down GBX 36.60 ($0.48) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 793.40 ($10.37). The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 798.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 707.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

