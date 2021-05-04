PegNet (PEG) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $652,758.08 and $1,250.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00276345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.41 or 0.01171609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.05 or 0.00772302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,761.80 or 1.00138599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet's total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

