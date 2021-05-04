Penn National Gaming (PENN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.