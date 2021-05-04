PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

