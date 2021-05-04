PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $5.79 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,516. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 309,960 shares valued at $19,200,113. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Earnings History for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

