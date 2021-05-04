Peony Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Peony has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $1,197.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004651 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,654,026 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

