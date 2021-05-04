Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

