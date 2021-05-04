Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.87 Million in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.

JPIB opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit