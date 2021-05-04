Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.87 Million in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.

JPIB opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

