Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $684.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $687.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.60 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

