PFG Advisors Acquires 1,937 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.