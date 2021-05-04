PFG Advisors Boosts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $260.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.