PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKD stock opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.58.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

