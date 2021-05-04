PFG Advisors Purchases 5,101 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter.

SUSC opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.

