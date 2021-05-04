PFG Advisors Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,166,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,373.9% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 86,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 80,441 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66.

