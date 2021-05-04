Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. 43,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,417. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

