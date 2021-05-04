PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NYSE:PFN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 2,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,858. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.56.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
