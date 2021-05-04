PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:PFN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 2,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,858. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.