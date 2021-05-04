Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of -146.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.