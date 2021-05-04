Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Overstock.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSTK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

OSTK opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $279,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,213 shares of company stock worth $4,778,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

