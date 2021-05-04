Piper Sandler Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $12.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $20.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,249.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,200.77. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 217,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

