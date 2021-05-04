Piper Sandler Weighs in on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

SC has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

SC stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,200,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

