Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBI has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14,108.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 497.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.