Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

