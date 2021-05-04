Planning Directions Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

