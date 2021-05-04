Planning Directions Inc. Sells 67 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.02. The company had a trading volume of 90,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,279. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.