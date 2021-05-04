Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director R. Michael Jones Sells 45,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total transaction of C$302,066.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns -31,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($213,473.98).

Shares of PTM traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.99. 89,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,771. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.01 million and a PE ratio of -29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.93.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

