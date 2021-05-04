Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director R. Michael Jones Sells 45,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total transaction of C$302,066.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns -31,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($213,473.98).
Shares of PTM traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.99. 89,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,771. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.01 million and a PE ratio of -29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.93.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
