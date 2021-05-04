Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.