pNetwork Price Reaches $1.81 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $51.85 million and $17.66 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00088749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.82 or 0.00843938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.10 or 0.09731781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00044751 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 74,780,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,622,997 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.